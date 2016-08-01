Turkey establishes National Defense University

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ National Defense University has been established in Turkey.

Report informs citing Milliyet, Turkish Ministry of National Defense states.

According to the information, National Defense University will act under Turkish Ministry of National Defense. Rector to the higher education institution will be appointed by the country's president on the proposal of the Ministry of National Defense among three candidates nominated by the prime minster.

In addition to Land, Sea and Air Force schools, military schools, where ensigns and officers study, National Defense University will also include the universities for the purpose of complete military training.

However, Land, Sea and Air Force schools, military schools, where ensigns and officers study, are under National Defense University, they will operate under their own charters. The entrance will be implemented by the Ministry of National Defense.

The information declares that now military training only will be carried out at the schools under National Defense University and the students of the closed high lyceums, schools and academies will be transferred to relevant military schools by Higher Education Council (YÖK) and Ministry of National Education.