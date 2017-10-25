Turkey establishes a new political party

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish politician Meral Akşener has announced the name of anew party she has created.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the new political organization was named "Iyi Parti" (Good Party).

The party's slogan is "Turkey Will be Good".

The new party has announced its targets: "Our main goal is to become one of the world's 10 economically strongest states, rise national income to $ 14,500 at the end of the first five years, rank among the world's 40 countries for well-being index and others".

The European media calls Meral Akşener Turkey's 'Iron Leader'.