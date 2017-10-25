 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey establishes a new political party

    European media calls Meral Akşener Turkey's 'Iron Leader'

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish politician Meral Akşener has announced the name of anew party she has created.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, the new political organization was named "Iyi Parti" (Good Party).

    The party's slogan is "Turkey Will be Good".

    The new party has announced its targets: "Our main goal is to become one of the world's 10 economically strongest states, rise national income to $ 14,500 at the end of the first five years, rank among the world's 40 countries for well-being index and others".

    The European media calls Meral Akşener Turkey's 'Iron Leader'. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi