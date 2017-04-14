Turkey detains suspects of terrorist act attempt during referendum

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The police of Istanbul detained five Daesh members, which allegedly planned to commit terrorist attacks during the constitutional referendum on April 16, Report informs citing Anadolu.

Detentions based on the intelligence data that Daesh supporters prepare terrorist acts during the referendum. As part of the investigation, a simultaneous operation was conducted in several districts of Istanbul, as a result of which five people were detained.

Notably, one of the detainees is a citizen of Tajikistan.