Turkey detains 25 relatives of al-Baghdadi

25 relatives of dead ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi have been arrested in the central Anatolian province of Kırşehir on November 16, Report informs citing the Turkish press.

The four relatives have been remanded by Kırşehir Peace Penal Court for "being members of armed terror group," according to the statement.

Eleven were arrested in Kırşehir, while five were arrested in Samsun, three in Ordu and six in Şanlıurfa provinces.

It was reported that 21 suspects, including 2 children, were sent to Kırşehir Governorate to be sent to repatriation center.