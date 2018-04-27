 Top
    Turkey detains a terrorist responsible for killing 700 civilians

    Izmir Prosecutor's Office delievered arrest sanction

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), besides K.E.H, who is considered the main deputy of the head of the terrorist ISIS group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, two more terrorists have been detained.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, the operation was carried out over the arrest sanction of Izmir Prosecutor's Office.

    It was noted that K.E.H., has headed terrorists who took control of the city of Deyrizzor and surroundings in Syria. He is suspected of participating in execution of 700 civilians, who were killed by ISIS in Sha'idat region of the country on December 14, 2017. The terrorist is also relative of Saddam Jemal who shares the videos of the people executed by ISIS. 

    K.E.H. is also reckoned the successor of al-Baghdadi.

    The suspects were handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Department.

