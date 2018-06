Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ 543 terror suspects were detained in counterterrorism operations across 21 Turkish provinces.

Report informs citing Anadolu, 412 terror suspects were detained in counterterrorism operations targeting PKK and 131 targeting Daesh.

According to information, numerous weapons and documents seized from their apartments.

The counterterrorism operations were conducted from April 6 to 12.