Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 283 people suspected of links with Daesh have been detained in Turkey after 11-day counter-terror operation.

Report informs citing CNNTurk, Turkish police said.

According to information, operations were launched in 25 provinces between October 22 to November 1. As a result, 96 Turkish citizens and 187 foreign nationals, totally 283 suspects were detained in 11 days.