Turkey detained about 6,000 Daesh terrorist suspects

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey detained 5,803 Daesh terrorist suspects, 815 of them have been arrested.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala said.

Turkey has prevented the entry of over 52,075 people from entering the country and detained thousands of Daesh suspects, Interior Minister said on Wednesday.

"Since launching the crackdown, Turkey has detained a total of 5,803 people, of which about 2,200 were foreigners", the minister said.