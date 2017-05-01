Turkey deploys armed vehicles close to terrorists-controlled territory

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey gathered armed vehicles in Tatlıca, Hürriyet and Öncül settlements on the opposite side of the border to Syrian city Tel Abyad.

Report informs referring to Haber7, currently building of wall out of concrete blocks continue.

According to information, at present Tel Abyad settlement is under control of PYD and YPG - the Syrian branches of PKK terrorist group. On April 27 PYD and YPG militants launched a rocket attack on Tekçe border police point in Turkish province Akçakale.

The information says that group of 15 masked men gives instructions to terrorists in Tel Abyad.

Foreign powers supplied YPG with 4 tanks, 24 anti-aircraft rocket systems, 23 vehicles with “Doçka”. The terrorist group also has 2 unmanned flying machines. They haven’t used them so far being cautious of Turkey’s strike.

According to information, they have 2 Tomahawk missiles at hand. Let’s note that these are missiles launched by US to air base of pro-Asad forces near Syrian settlement Shayrat.