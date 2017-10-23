Turkey demands extradition of 81 people from Germany

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish government demands from Germany extradition of 81 people suspected of the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Report informs citing the DW, German Federal Ministry of Justice said responding a question by the left fraction in the parliament.

According to information, Ankara accuses Germany of hiding thousands of Turkish citizens suspected of terrorism.

Last week, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Turkey has submitted dossier of 4,500 PKK supporters to Germany. We have not received any response so far".