Turkey declares reason of withdrawal 40 troops from joint NATO drill

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "They made something like an enemy panel, which includes Atatürk, and my name on it".

Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at Justice and Development (AK) Party meeting of province organizations chairpersons.

“Yesterday, an incident took place in Norway. They made something like an enemy panel, which included Atatürk [the founder of modern Turkey], and my name on it. When we heard of this, our EU minister and our chief of staff were on their way to Canada. They filled us in on the situation. It was a NATO drill, where we had 40 troops. Therefore, we decided to withdraw our troops. If we accept the weapon as a power, let's leave the policy. There is nothing stronger than the truth".

Erdoğan added that even if those names were removed from the panel, Turkey would be withdrawing its troops.