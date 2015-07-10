Turkey: date of meetings to create coalition gov't revealed

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Prime Minister of Turkey, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) leader Ahmet Davutoglu declared the date of meetings with party leaders for the establishment of the coalition government.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

A.Davutoglu will hold a meeting with the Republican People's Party (CHP) on July 13, while with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on July 14 and the People's Democratic Party on July 15.

AKP leader responded to the question of "Which party can you work together without any problem?" : "We will meet with all of them. The establishment of a coalition with MHP or CHP seems possible. We will try to reach results by giving an advantage to CHP and MHP parties."