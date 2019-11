Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized the United States for its stance on oil fields in Syria, Report informs citing the TASS.

"They admit and openly say that they are present there because of oil fields. No one has rights to Syrian resources. They came here, covering thousands of kilometers, and they say: "We will evaluate the oil fields of this country." This is contrary to international law”, - M. Çavuşoğlu said.