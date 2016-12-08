Turkey conducts operation against FETÖ in 16 provinces

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ An operation against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) conducted in 16 Turkish provinces.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, a group consisted of 100 police officers took part in the operation.

According to information, the measures aimed at detention of 58 persons in 66 areas.

"Imam for Turkey", "Imam for Istanbul" and "Imam for security" of the FETÖ are among wanted.

They are physicians, teachers, officers, engineers, accountants, businessmen and employees.