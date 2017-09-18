Turkey launches military exercises in neighborhood of northern Iraq

© Haberturk.com

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 18, the Turkish Armed Forces began military exercises in Habur district of Silopi province.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Headquarter of the Turkish Armed Forces states.

Habur border crossing is located between Şırnak, Turkey and Zaho, controlled by the local Kurdish government in the north of Iraq.

According to the Headquarter, the exercises mean fight against terrorism and continuation of operations in the border region.

According to information, this can be a message to the local government in northern Iraq regarding "referendum".

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the action of the local government in northern Iraq.