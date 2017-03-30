Turkey completes Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ A military operation launched by the Turkish military in Syria’s north has been successfully completed.

Report informs, the country’s top security board has said in a statement issued following a meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Euphrates Shield Operation, launched to secure our country’s border security, prevent DEAŞ threats and attack targeting our country, give an opportunity to our displaced Syrian brothers to return their homes and continue their lives in peace and security has been successfully completed,” the National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement.

Turkish troops launched Euphrates Shield Operation on August 24, 2016, liberated border towns Jarablus, al-Bab with the participation of the Syrian opposition.