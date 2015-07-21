Turkey calls for solidarity after deadly bomb attack

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called for solidarity following Monday’s bomb attack that killed at least 30 people in the border town of Suruc.

"We are at a moment when everyone should stand shoulder to shoulder against this attack," Davutoglu said in a news conference in Ankara.

The blast in Sanliurfa province, next to the Syrian border, is thought to have been caused by a suicide bomber targeting activists who planned to visit the Syrian town of Kobani after it was devastated by fighting between Kurdish forces and Daesh.

Davutoglu said 104 people were injured in the “atrocity”, nine of whom are in a critical condition.

"We face a terror act in which we will have to bring the perpetrators to account as well condemning and cursing the attack," he said.

The prime minister added: "We are ready to take necessary measures against those who have responsibility and negligence for the attack, including mainly Daesh."

Davutoglu has also called on all four of Turkey’s parliamentary parties to sign a joint declaration against terrorism.

"All parties should come together rather than blaming one another, provoking people and making baseless accusations," he said.

The president also reiterated that Turkey and his Justice and Development (AK) Party do not support any terrorist organization.

"I am saying clearly again: the Republic of Turkey, AK Party governments and the AK Party have never supported or tolerated any terrorist organization."

He called on the international community to show its support against terrorism.

"It is not the day to align the AK Party and the Turkish government with Daesh in line with the aspirations of some international circles,” Davutoglu told reporters. “It is the day to raise your voice against terror."

In a statement, the Interior Ministry described the attack as a “terror attack that targeted our country’s unity and integrity”.