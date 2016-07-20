 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Turkey bans 150,886 academics from traveling abroad

    The ban refers the university rectors as well

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the investigation launched in Turkey after a a failed attempt of the military coup in order to overthrow the power committed by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), university rectors and professors from all over the country have been banned from travelling abroad and leaving the country.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, the ban was introduced to 150,886 scholars.

    There are 193 universities in Turkey, where 150,886 scholars work.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi