Turkey asks Russia for extradition of terrorist suspected in killing 52 civilians

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia must extradite the leader of the Peoples’ Liberation Party- Front of Turkey (THKP-C) terrorist group Mihraç Ural to Turkey.

Report informs citing the NTV, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said assessing meeting in Sochi on Syria.

“We asked Russia to extradite him. We requested that this person be arrested and handed over to Turkey. This man is on the ‘red’ wanted list. He was not on the list given to us by Russia. On hand documents shows that he entered the country and had his photograph taken at different places as if he was parading. Russia will get back to us as they handle this issue. Putin is personally in charge of this”, minister said.

Ural is wanted by a suspect in the explosion on May 11, 2013, in Reyhanli district of Hatay province, Turkey.