Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 10 countries

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey appointed new ambassadors to 10 countries.

Report informs citing the Haber7, ambassadors of official Ankara in 22 countries interchanged.

From now 12 of them will work in Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Apart from Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun, ambassadors to France, Italy, Croatia, Panama, Macedonia, Mozambique, New Zealand, Tunisia, Brunei, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova will continue their diplomatic activities in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

New ambassadors were appointed to 10 countries.

Deputy Head of Department Turkish Foreign Ministry Erkan Özoral has been appointed as new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

In this position, he will replace current Ambassador Ismail Alper Coskun.