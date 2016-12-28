 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey and Russia agreed on ceasefire deal in Syria

    Yesterday Turkish and Russian officials have met with the Syrian opposition

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and Russia have agreed on the plan of a nationwide ceasefire deal in Syria.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, terrorist organizations excluded from the ceasefire while all sides in Syria agreed to fulfill the agreement.

    According to the information, yesterday, a meeting was held with participation of Turkish and Russian officials as well Syrian opposition.

    In the case that the ceasefire succeeds, the Assad regime and the opposition are expected to start peace talk negotiations brokered by Turkey and Russia, also referred to as 'Astana talks.'

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi