Turkey and Israel sign a deal to normalize ties

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and Israel have signed a deal on Tuesday to normalize diplomatic relations.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Feridun Sinirlioğlu signed the accord for the Turkish side in Ankara, Secretary General of Israeli Foreign Ministry Dore Gold in Tel Aviv.

The agreement will be in force after ratification at the Turkish Great National Assembly and Israel parliament.

The deal with Israel after years of negotiation was a rare rapprochement in the divided Middle East, driven by the prospect of lucrative Mediterranean gas deals as well as mutual fears over growing security risks.

Relations between Israel and what was once its principle Muslim ally crumbled after Israeli marines stormed an activist ship in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and killed 10 Turks on board.