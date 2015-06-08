Turkey: all ballot boxes open

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ AKP (Justice and Development Party) is in the first place in the parliamentary elections held in Turkey.

Report informs, all of the ballot boxes were opened. According to preliminary information, the results are as follows:

AKP (Justice and Development Party) 40.8% - 258 deputies;

CHP (Republican People's Party) 25%- 132 deputies;

MHP(Nationalist Movement Party) 16.3% - 80 MPs, a lawyer;

HDP (Peoples' Democratic Party) 13.01% - 80 deputies.

According to the non-official results of the election, the ruling party is in the first place, however, it cannot form a government on its own.