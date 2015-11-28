Turkey advises Turkish citizens against all non-urgent travel to Russia

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the Turkish nationals on Saturday to refrain from visiting Russia until the crisis in the Moscow-Ankara relations is resolved, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

"Regarding the situation in the relations between Russia and Turkey, our citizens who are making trips to Russia or live there have had certain difficulties since November 24. In order to resolve this situation it seems fitting that our citizens postpone their trips to Russia which do not have urgent reasons," the ministry said in statement.

On November 24, a Russian Su-24 jet crashed in Syria during an anti-terrorist operation. The aircraft was downed by an air-to-air missile, fired from a Turkish F-16 fighter in response to an alleged violation of Turkish airspace, an allegation disproved both by the Russian General Staff and the Syrian Air Defense Command.

The relations between Moscow and Ankara have deteriorated rapidly after the downing of the jet. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Turkish attack as a "stab in the back" carried out by "accomplices of terrorists."



