Turkey abandons meeting on Libya unfinished

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has left the conference because it has been kept out of the process.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet that the due statement came from Turkey's first vice president Fuat Oktay said.

"The Libyan conference held in Italy was not an official meeting and with great regret we left the conference for the fact that they tried to keep Turkey out of the process," he said.

Notably, an international conference on the situation in Libya is being held in Palermo, Italy.

It is aimed at searching ways to resolve political instability in Libya and preventing clashes between the armed groupings following the 2011 revolution.