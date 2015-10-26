Turkey: 4 terrorists killed at operation against ISIS

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two police officers were killed by ISIS terrorists during a raid that targeted the terror organization in Turkey's south-eastern Diyarbakır province early Monday morning.

Four terrorists have reportedly been killed in the operation, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The officers, who were fatally wounded after being shot by terrorists, could not be saved at the hospital in spite of all efforts.

The police reportedly sent numerous special operation teams as reinforcement to the operation scene after the incident.

Counter-terrorism operations were also carried out in Istanbul's Ataşehir district early Monday.

A Turkish military document reviewed by Daily Sabah indicated the military hit ISIS positions in northern Syria following the deadly twin suicide bombing in Ankara. The investigation into the bombing found that the attacks were linked to ISIS, and authorities are searching for four other suspected ISIS suicide bombers.