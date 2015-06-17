Turkey: 3-day mourning declared on Suleyman Demirel's death

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ 3-day mourning was declared in the country on the 9th President of Turkey Suleyman Demirel.

Report informs citing Turkish media, Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu stated today.

A.Davutoglu said that starting from today, the mourning began: "On Friday, the funeral prayers will be performed in Ankara. As for other issues, his family will make an exact decision. His body will be buried Islamkoy on Saturday."

S.Demirel died this morning.