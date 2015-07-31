Turkey: 2 officers killed in PKK attack on police station

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least two police officers were killed in a terrorist assault on district police headquarters in Turkey’s southern Adana province on early Friday, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to local security forces, a group of terrorists from the outlawed PKK attacked Pozanti District Police Department with weapons, killing officers Isa Ipek and Serdar Kazar.

As the police responded the attack, two terrorists were also killed in the clash.

Adana Governor Mustafa Buyuk told Anadolu Agency that security forces launched a wide-scale operation in the region to catch those helping the assailant terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pozanti District Governor Bilal Ozkan and Adana Provincial Police Chief Cengiz Zeybek also inspected the crime scene.

Bomb squads defused the granades on the terrorists killed in the police office.

Security forces have taken strict security measures around the attacked police department.