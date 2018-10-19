Trump says 'it certainly looks' like Khashoggi is dead

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes Jamal Khashoggi is dead, Report informs citing CNN.
"It certainly looks that way to me, it's very sad," the President said on Thursday when asked if Khashoggi is dead.
Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes Jamal Khashoggi is dead, Report informs citing CNN.
"It certainly looks that way to me, it's very sad," the President said on Thursday when asked if Khashoggi is dead.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook