 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump says 'it certainly looks' like Khashoggi is dead

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes Jamal Khashoggi is dead, Report informs citing CNN.

    "It certainly looks that way to me, it's very sad," the President said on Thursday when asked if Khashoggi is dead.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi