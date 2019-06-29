Trump does not rule out sanctions on Turkey over S-400 deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Turkey “was not allowed to buy Patriot missiles by the Obama administration” and his administration is looking at different solutions regarding its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missiles.

Trump spoke to reporters on Saturday in a meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

"“You have to treat people fairly," Trump added commenting on Obama's decision.

The U.S. has threatened to sanction Turkey if it proceeds with installing the S-400 system. Asked about the sanctions, Trump said: “We’re discussing it.”

“We’re looking at different solutions,” he said.

All the same he did not exclude his future visit to Turkey.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the Turkish side hopes for continued solidarity in relations with the United States.

“First of all, we are united by strategic partnership. And it encourages our cooperation in various fields. I am sure that solidarity in our relations will continue in the same way,” the Turkish leader said.