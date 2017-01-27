Trump and Putin will have a phone talk in coming days

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on the phone Saturday, January 28, in their first conversation since Trump took office.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told.

Notably, NBC’s White House correspondent Hellie Jackson posted in her Twitter microblog referring to sources in presidential administration that two presidents will have phone talk in coming days.