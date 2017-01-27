 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump and Putin will have a phone talk in coming days

    Press secretary of Russian president Dmitry Peskov told presidents will talk on January 28

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on the phone Saturday, January 28, in their first conversation since Trump took office.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told.

    Notably, NBC’s White House correspondent Hellie Jackson posted in her Twitter microblog referring to sources in presidential administration that two presidents will have phone talk in coming days. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi