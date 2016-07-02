Truck crashes at tunnel in Turkey: 5 killed, 2 injured

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed as a truck hit the entrance of a tunnel in the northern Turkish province of Bolu.
Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred at the entrance of Dorukan Tunnel, at the exit to Mengen town.
A truck loaded with paint thinner was reported to have crashed into the wall of the tunnel.
The crash triggered a fire when the thinner inside the truck ignited.
Five people were killed, according to initial reports.The cause of the incident remained unknown.
An investigation was opened into the incident.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook