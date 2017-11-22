 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trilateral Sochi summit of Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders start

    Erdoğan, Putin and Rouhani are attending the event

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran on the Syrian issue has started in Sochi.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani are attending the summit.

    The heads of states will discuss the Syrian crisis and ways out of the situation.

    Notably, a day before the summit, November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with UN-recognized Syrian president Bashar Assad in Sochi.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi