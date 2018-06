Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least six were killed and dozens were injured on Friday after a train collided with a minibus at a level crossing in the district of Alaşehir in Turkey's western Manisa province. Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to initial reports, the İzmir-Uşak Regional Express train collided with a minibus, carrying seasonal workers, killing six and injuring 15 others.