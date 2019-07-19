​Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan reaches $509M

The trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan made up $508,899,100 in January-June 2019, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said in a statement, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s total trade turnover made up 8.5% in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan follows Turkey and Russia among the biggest trade partners of Georgia.

Export from Georgia to Azerbaijan rose by 3.7% to $211,326,800. Azerbaijan’s share in Georgia’s export was 11.9%.

Import from Azerbaijan extended by 3.2% to $297,572,300. Azerbaijan had 7.1% share in Georgia’s total import.

Georgia’s total trade turnover in the reporting period was $5,968,300,000, which is 0.6% lower than the previous year. Georgia’s export increased by 11.5% to $1,775,400,000, import dropped by 4.9% to $4,192,900,000.