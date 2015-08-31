 Top
    Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia decreased by 14.3% for seven months

    In general, volume of foreign trade turnover of Armenia in January-July fell by 19.9% compared to the same period in 2014

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover between Armenia and Russia in January-July 2015 amounted to 653.5 million USD which is down by 14.3% compared with the same period last year.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this is reported on the website of the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

    The share of foreign trade with Russia amounts to 24.6% of the total foreign trade turnover of the country.

    Export from Armenia to Russia in January-July 2015 amounted to approximately 107.2 million USD against 164.6 million USD of the same period of 2014, import - 546.2 million USD (8.6% decline).

    In general, the volume of foreign trade turnover of Armenia in January-July 2015 amounted to approximately 2 657 3 mln USD, down by 19.9% compared to the same period of 2014. 

