Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia continues to decrease

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia fell by 10.4% in the first quarter of 2016. Report informs referring to the Armenian media outlets, this is evidenced by data from the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

Armenia's trade with the European Union reduced, but much less by 3.2%. As a result, Russia's share in the total volume of Armenia's foreign trade fell to 24.7%, while the EU share has increased and now stands at 25.1%.

However, it should be noted that exports to Russia increased by 2,2 times: for the first quarter of last year, exports from Armenia to Russia amounted to 32.2 million dollars, while in the same period of this year - 67.7 million dollars.