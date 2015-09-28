Tony Blair to visit Georgia

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will visit Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, he was invited to visit the country by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili during a meeting with him in the framework of participation of the Georgian delegation to the UN General Assembly.

Garibashvili's meeting with Blair was held in New York. The sides also discussed the political developments in Georgia and the region.