    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Toll of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Al-bab rises to 16.

    Report informs referring to the Haber7, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık announced that the number of martyred Turkish soldiers reached 16, as a result of a clash with Daesh terrorists.

    F. Işık said that Turkey has successfully cleared a total of 2,000 kilometer area from Daesh terrorists in Syria's Jarablus, al-Rai and Dabiq and has liberated 225 residential areas in northern Syria.

