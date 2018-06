Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Georgia.

Report informs, one-on-one and extended meetings between the presidents of two countries during the visit.

The joint signing ceremony will take place later.

Giorgi Margvelashvili and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will also issue a joint statement to the media.

The visit will end on July 3.