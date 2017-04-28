 Top
    Tillerson spoke about outcome of his visit to Moscow

    US Secretary of State: We did not decide anything at that meeting

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Russia in mid-April, Moscow and Washington did not resolve any issues. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Rex Tillerson said in an interview with the radio station NPR.

    “We did not resolve anything at that meeting", Tillerson said. He added that Russia needs to decide if it wants to become "a positive part of the global world order, and not a subversive part."

    The visit of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow was held on April 12. He held talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

