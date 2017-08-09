Three women receive government positions in Iran

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hasan Rukhani has appointed three women for official positions in the government, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Laja Juneydi will replace Vice-President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari, who earlier said that he would leave office.

Masoumeh Ebtekar appointed Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, replacing Shahindokht Molaverdi, whom the president appointed as his assistant for the rights of citizens.

Hasan Rukhani on Tuesday submitted a list of candidates for positions in the new Cabinet to the parliament for approval, after which the parliamentarians will begin to check the personal affairs of candidates and study their plans concerning the new post.