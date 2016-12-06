Three Turkish soldiers fled to Greece will be extradited to Ankara

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Greek court decided on Tuesday to extradite three FETÖ-linked soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup against President Tayyip Erdoğan in July.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet, three pilots were among a group of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to northern Greece in a helicopter and sought political asylum.

The court ruled that the thee pilots should be returned to Turkey to stand trial for three of the four crimes they committed, but not for attempting to kill President Erdoğan.