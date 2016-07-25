Three soldiers who attacked Erdoğan's hotel in coup attempt captured

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three of the soldiers who attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s hotel in Marmaris during the failed military coup of July 15 were captured during a road check on July 25.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Hürriyet, the soldiers were captured on a mountain three kilometers away from the Çetlibeli gendarmerie station.

The captured soldiers were identified as Major Taner Berber and two non-commissioned officers, İlyas Yaşar and Gökhan Güçlü.

The soldiers had attacked the hotel where Erdoğan was holidaying during the failed coup attempt, killing two police officers. Erdoğan had left the hotel around 15 minutes before the attack.