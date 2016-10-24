 Top
    Close photo mode

    Three parties won seats in Georgian parliament

    Other political associations could not get 5% votes to enter parliament

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three parties won seats in the Georgian parliament on party lists after the elections, which took place on October 8

    Report informs citing the TASS, Georgian Central Election Commission unveiled the final results of the voting.

    The "Georgian Dream" party gained 48.7% of votes, the party "United National Movement" (UNM) - 27.1%, and the block "David Tarkhan-Mouravi, Irma Inashvili - Alliance of Patriots of Georgia" - 5.0 %.

    Other political associations failed to gain 5% of the votes required by Georgia law to enter parliament.

    According to the final results of elections, 77 - elected on party lists, "Georgian Dream" party won 44 seats, UNM - 27 seats and the "Alliance of Georgian Patriots" - 6 seats.

    Georgia's Parliament consists of 150 members: 77 elected from party lists and 73 - single-seat constituencies.

    According to the Georgian CEC, "Georgian Dream" party candidates won in 23 out of 73 single-mandate constituencies. In the remaining 50 single-member districts, none of the candidates received more than 50% + 1 vote needed to determine the winner, so there will be held the second round, which is scheduled for 30 October.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi