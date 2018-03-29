Three of 67 people missing after Kemerovo fire are alive

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Three of the 67 people listed as missing after the March 25 fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center in Kemerovo are alive.
Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Investigative Committee stated on Thursday.
"It was established during investigative and search measures checking reports of 67 missing people that three of them are alive. Thus, investigators currently have reports of the disappearance and death of 64 people as a result of the March 25 fire", the statement reads.
Earlier that 67 people were missing, according to statements filed by families.
The fire took place on March 25. According to the latest reports, 64 people died, including 41 children. The injured are being treated at hospitals.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook