Three-month state of emergency declared in Turkey

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday a nationwide three-month state of emergency after Friday's failed coup that killed 246 people and injured over 1,500 others, Report informs.

Making his announcement in a live television broadcast in front of government ministers after back-to-back National Security Council and Cabinet meetings in Ankara that lasted nearly five hours, Erdoğan announced that a state of emergency was being declared under Article 120 of the Turkish Constitution.

He underlined that the move aimed at combatting the growing terror threat in the country was fully in line with the constitution and did not violate the rule of law or basic freedoms of Turkish citizens.

"The purpose of the state of emergency is to most effectively and swiftly take steps necessary to eliminate the threat to democracy in our country, the rule of law, and the rights and freedom of our citizens," he said.