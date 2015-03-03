Three ministers to resign from their posts in Turkey

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag, Minister of Transport, Shipping and Communications Lutfi Elvan and Secretary of the Interior Afghan Ala will resign from their posts on March 6.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu said that to reporters during his official visit to Portugal.

According to him, this time the post of Minister of Justice will take Kenan Ipek, Interior Minister Sabahattin Ozturk, and the portfolio of Minister of Transport, Shipping and Communications will get Feridun Bilgin.

Dismissals will participate in the parliamentary elections to be held on June 7.According to the laws of the country, government officials, nominated for election to Parliament must resign no later than three months before the vote.