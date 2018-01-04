Three militants killed in shootout with terrorists in Iran

© AFP 2017 / Shwan Mohammed

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three members of Iranian intelligence forces were killed in clashes in the western city of Piranshahr on Wednesday.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Ettelaat has stated.

It was stated that the terrorists used civilians as human shield while shooting with servicemen.

Several terrorists were killed and 3 more wounded in the operation.

A large number of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and information materials belonging to terrorists have been detected and taken.