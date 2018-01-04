 Top
    Close photo mode

    Three militants killed in shootout with terrorists in Iran

    As a result some terrorists were killed and wounded© AFP 2017 / Shwan Mohammed

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three members of Iranian intelligence forces were killed in clashes in the western city of Piranshahr on Wednesday.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media, Ettelaat has stated.

    It was stated that the terrorists used civilians as human shield while shooting with servicemen. 

    Several terrorists were killed and 3 more wounded in the operation. 

    A large number of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and information materials belonging to terrorists have been detected and taken.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi