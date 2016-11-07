Three Armenians may face life imprisonment for robbery in Dubai

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor has demanded life sentence for three Armenian citizens, accused of murder of a citizen of India in Dubai.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, in the court of Kentron and Nork-Marash, a prosecutor demanded life sentence for Hovhannes Melkonyan, Khosrow Melkonyan and Semen Yedigaryan to 15 years in prison for robbery and to life imprisonment for murder.

According to the indictment, accomplices were supposed to meet with a representative of the company "Color Source for Gold and Diamonds Company", from which they ordered a large batch of diamonds. However, criminals not planned to purchase precious stones but to rob the owner. At the appointed place they attacked Salonki, tied up, put on his head a plastic bag and strangled the man. Criminals managed to take diamonds of different colors up to 6,800 carats worth 1.7 mln USD.